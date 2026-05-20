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Reece James News: Should start finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 6:44am

James is expected to be fine for Sunday's finale against Sunderland. According to interim coach Calum McFarlane, "We had Reece on the bench tonight but, again, coming off the back of an injury, the turnaround from the City game, the type of game that the City game was, we didn't really want to risk him in that moment."

James stayed on the bench Tuesday against Tottenham, but there was no reason to push him too far after going 83 minutes in Saturday's FA Cup final. Given his injury history, multiple starts in a short period is unlikely in the next couple months, depending on how Thomas Tuchel wants to use him during the World Cup. Either way, he seems to be fully fit and ready ahead of the World Cup with 90 minutes a possibility in Sunday's final against Sunderland.

Reece James
Chelsea
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