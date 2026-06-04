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Reece James News: Starter at right-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

James has been named in England's World Cup squad after a season disrupted by injuries, with the Chelsea captain returning in time to play a key role in the second half of the campaign and push for a starting berth at the tournament.

James recorded two goals and five assists across 29 Premier League appearances before his injury interrupted what had been an outstanding start to the season, demonstrating the dynamic right-back qualities that make him one of the most dangerous wide defensive options in the world when fully fit. The defender brings pace, delivery and a genuine goal threat from right-back that gives England an additional attacking dimension, and his return to full fitness is one of the most important developments in manager Tuchel's squad preparation heading into the competition. James heads into the World Cup determined to prove his fitness and cement a starting role in what could be one of the defining tournaments of his career.

Reece James
Chelsea
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