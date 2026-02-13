Reece James News: Starting in FA Cup
James (illness) is in the starting lineup for Friday's FA Cup match against Hull City.
James was a late call to face the Tigers in this match, but the captain will get the nod and start in his regular right-back role. James has yet to play in the FA Cup this season, but he's tallied two goals and six assists across 30 matches between the Premier League and the Champions League.
