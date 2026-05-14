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Reece James News: Trained well this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

James (hamstring) has trained well this week and is hopeful of featuring in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "He's trained well this week; we're happy with Reece. It was good to get him minutes against Liverpool and I felt he played well when he came on. So, it's largely positive around Reece. In the lead-up to the Liverpool game, we were confident he was able to play those minutes and he came through them well. He's trained well this week and we're really hopeful he can finish the season in that sort of form."

James had missed seven consecutive matches with the hamstring issue before returning to action against Liverpool last weekend, and manager Calum McFarlane's positive comments suggest he is well on track to feature in the final. The versatile defender has started 20 of his 28 Premier League appearances this season, and his potential involvement in the FA Cup final would be a welcome boost for Chelsea heading into Saturday's showpiece fixture. His ability to come through last weekend's minutes without setback is an encouraging sign ahead of Wembley.

Reece James
Chelsea
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