Reed Baker-Whiting Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Baker-Whiting was forced off during Wednesday's 1-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Club America with an undisclosed issue and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Atlanta, the club posted.

Baker-Whiting had been dealing with an ankle problem around a month ago, raising the possibility that this latest issue could be a setback from that injury. The midfielder has mainly operated as a bench option for Nashville this season, so his potential absence would have a limited impact on the starting lineup, but the club will want to get a clearer picture on his fitness before making a final call ahead of the weekend. Daniel Lovitz remains the preferred starter at left-back moving forward.