Reed Baker-Whiting headshot

Reed Baker-Whiting Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Baker-Whiting (hamstring) is out for Saturday's season opener against Charlotte, according to the MLS injury report.

Baker-Whiting is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and will miss the opening match of the MLS season. He appeared in just one pre-season game as a substitute and is expected to remain out for at least a few more matches, with no definitive return timeline available. Moving forward, he is anticipated to be a bench option.

Reed Baker-Whiting
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
