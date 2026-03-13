Reed Baker-Whiting Injury: Suffers injury
Baker-Whiting is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus due to an ankle injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Baker-Whiting could miss out Saturday and will need to test himself out to be an option after suffering an ankle injury. The good news is this would be a minor loss, only appearing for 12 minutes in one game all season.
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