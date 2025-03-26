Reed Baker-Whiting Injury: Training fully Tuesday

Baker-Whiting (hamstring) trained fully with the team on Tuesday, suggesting he could be available for Saturday's match against San Jose Earthquakes, Niko Moreno reports for Pulso Sports.

Baker-Whiting has been sidelined since the start of the season due to a hamstring injury but is nearing a return after training fully with the team on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's match against San Jose. He could be included in the squad for the first time this season and serve as a bench option for the Sounders, similar to the past two seasons.