Reed Baker-Whiting News: Appears late Sunday
Baker-Whiting registered three clearances in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Atlanta United.
Baker-Whiting appeared in the final minutes of Saturday's match following his injury in the CONCACAF Champions Cup vs Club America. Since starting against Orlando, he's made all three of his appearances off the bench, making six clearances with an interception and two crosses.
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