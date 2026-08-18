Reed Baker-Whiting News: Assists twice in big win
Baker-Whiting took one shot on goal, sent in two crosses, and assisted twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Inter Miami.
Baker-Whiting logged his first and second assist of 2026, making the most of just his fifth start of the MLS season. He continues to make a case for more starts and more playing time over the second half of the season. Up next is a road battle with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.
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