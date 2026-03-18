Reed Baker-Whiting News: Returns midweek
Baker-Whiting (ankle) played 32 minutes as a substitute during Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup draw with Inter Miami.
Baker-Whiting is back from a slight issue that left him out of the last league game. However, he's a secondary option, so he's unlikely to earn a significant role in the short term, serving as an occasional substitute to Daniel Lovitz at left-back.
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