Reed Baker-Whiting headshot

Reed Baker-Whiting News: Returns midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Baker-Whiting (ankle) played 32 minutes as a substitute during Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup draw with Inter Miami.

Baker-Whiting is back from a slight issue that left him out of the last league game. However, he's a secondary option, so he's unlikely to earn a significant role in the short term, serving as an occasional substitute to Daniel Lovitz at left-back.

Reed Baker-Whiting
Nashville SC
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