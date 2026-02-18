Reed Baker-Whiting News: Signs with Nashville
Baker-Whiting has completed a transfer to Nashville following his departure from Seattle Sounders ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign.
Baker-Whiting made occasional starts for his previous team in the 2025 season, but he wasn't a consistent participant during that span. The left-back will offer defensive strength to a Nashville side that may use him as a backup for Daniel Lovitz in the short term.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Baker-Whiting See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Baker-Whiting See More