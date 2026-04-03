Reggie Cannon Injury: Considered week-to-week
Cannon (ankle) is not dealing with a severe injury, but his status will be assessed week by week for upcoming matches, Braidon Nourse of the Denver Post reports.
Cannon remains unavailable for the April 4 visit to Toronto, missing his third straight contest due to the problem. However, he has been training individually and could aim to return in subsequent weeks. His absence represents a big blow to the Rapids' back line, forcing Jackson Travis to play on his weaker side while Miguel Navarro fills in at left-back, although Keegan Rosenberry is also available as a natural replacement option.
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