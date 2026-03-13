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Reggie Cannon Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cannon has been ruled out because of an ankle problem ahead of the fourth game week of the season, according to the MLS player status report.

Cannon is now officially sidelined after leaving the previous contest with a physical issue. The right-back's absence will be an important blow to the squad while leading to increased playing time for Keegan Rosenberry in upcoming weeks.

Reggie Cannon
Colorado Rapids
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