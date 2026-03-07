Reggie Cannon Injury: Limps off Saturday
Cannon left Saturday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy with discomfort.
Cannon suffered a physical problem in the second half of the week three matchup, but it's unclear if he's dealing with a major injury. He has started every game of the season so far, so his eventual absence would force the team to try another right-back option such as Keegan Rosenberry.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reggie Cannon
