Reggie Cannon headshot

Reggie Cannon Injury: Limps off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Cannon left Saturday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy with discomfort.

Cannon suffered a physical problem in the second half of the week three matchup, but it's unclear if he's dealing with a major injury. He has started every game of the season so far, so his eventual absence would force the team to try another right-back option such as Keegan Rosenberry.

Reggie Cannon
Colorado Rapids
