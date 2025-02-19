Reggie Cannon Injury: Picks up injury in Concacaf game

Cannon (undisclosed) was stepped on very late in the Concacaf game against LAFC, and it didn't look good. He left the field screaming and in tears, unable to put much weight on his leg. Coach Chris Armas provided an update in the press conference, stating, "They're looking at his leg, knee. Initially looking at the structure, he's alright."

Cannon is doubtful for the MLS season opener against St. Louis after suffering an injury late in the Concacaf game against LAFC. If the injury is serious, Keegan Rosenberry could replace him as the right-back, with Jackson Travis stepping in as the left-back for Saturday's game.