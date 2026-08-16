Reggie Cannon News: First goal of the season

Cannon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Cannon opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sporting KC, rising to power Youssef Maziz's corner kick into the net in the 65th minute for his first goal of the season as Colorado finally made their numerical advantage count following Kwaku Agyabeng's red card earlier in the first half. The right-back also registered two crosses, one chance created and four clearances across 90 minutes in a complete defensive and attacking display, and was also brought down in the area late on by Moises Mosquera, an incident that earned the Sporting KC defender a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.