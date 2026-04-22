Reggie Cannon News: On bench Wednesday

Cannon (ankle) is back as a substitute option for the midweek clash against Los Angeles FC.

Cannon hasn't played since March 8 while recovering from his ankle issue, but he was a regular starter before that. The right-back will compete for playing time with Kosi Thompson and Keegan Rosenberry for the rest of the season. Prior to his absence, Cannon was involved mostly in defensive stats, tallying six clearances, four tackles and three interceptions across three appearances.