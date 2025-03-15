Reggie Cannon News: Starting at San Jose

Cannon (groin) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's visit to San Jose Earthquakes.

Cannon has taken the right-back spot back after a one-game absence, with Keegan Rosenberry moving to the opposite flank and Ian Murphy dropping out of the initial squad for the weekend clash. This will be Cannon's third start of the season, and he'll attempt to increase his current totals of seven clearances, three interceptions and two crosses.