Reggie Cannon headshot

Reggie Cannon News: Starts against San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 6:11pm

Cannon (groin) is part of his team's starting lineup for Saturday's clash with San Diego.

Cannon is available for the first time since March 23, replacing Keegan Rosenberry at right-back in the initial formation. Despite his lack of offensive contributions, Cannon could be a source of clearances and interceptions after recording 13 and 10, respectively, over his previous four MLS appearances.

Reggie Cannon
Colorado Rapids
