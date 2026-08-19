Reggie Walsh News: Joins Wigan on season long loan

Walsh has joined League One side Wigan Athletic on loan for the 2026-27 season, the club announced.

Walsh joined Chelsea's academy at Under-8 level and became the third youngest player to make his senior debut for the club, featuring at 16 years and 193 days old in a Conference League semifinal win over Djurgarden in 2024-25. He went on to appear in last season's Champions League win over Ajax and made two appearances during Chelsea's preseason tour of Asia and Australia this summer. Walsh is expected to gain valuable senior experience in League One as he continues his development away from Stamford Bridge.