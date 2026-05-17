Reid Roberts News: Scores in loss to Dallas

Roberts scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss against FC Dallas.

Roberts excelled in both boxes as he racked up seven clearances and achieved his team's second goal in an 81st-minute set play during the defeat. It was his 13th league start of the year, and the goal opened his direct contributions count over that period. However, he's a more consistent source of defensive stats as part of a four-man back line, averaging 4.9 clearances, 1.5 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per contest while tallying five clean sheets in the early stage of the season.