Reid Roberts News: Scores in loss to Dallas
Roberts scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss against FC Dallas.
Roberts excelled in both boxes as he racked up seven clearances and achieved his team's second goal in an 81st-minute set play during the defeat. It was his 13th league start of the year, and the goal opened his direct contributions count over that period. However, he's a more consistent source of defensive stats as part of a four-man back line, averaging 4.9 clearances, 1.5 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per contest while tallying five clean sheets in the early stage of the season.
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