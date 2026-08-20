Reid Roberts News: Suspension over

Roberts is back from suspension following his absence in the midweek meeting with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Roberts will look to return immediately to the initial lineup, having played a consistent role during the 2026 campaign. In that case, the defender could perform close to his averages of 4.3 clearances, 3.9 balls recovered and 1.7 tackles per game. He has also scored two goals over his last five appearances, which somewhat makes up for the team's defensive weakness. Both Dave Romney and Max Floriani will be at risk of moving to substitute spots with Roberts back in contention.