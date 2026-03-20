Reinildo Injury: Option for play
Reinildo (knee) is fit for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Regis Le Bris.
Reinildo will return from nearly a month-long absence on Sunday, with the defender cleared for play after a knee injury. This will give the club back their starting left-back, a huge addition with multiple other absences in the defense. He should return to the starting XI almost immediately, with Trai Hume or Dennis Cirkin possible options at left-back if Reinildo is not fit enough for the start immediately.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reinildo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reinildo See More