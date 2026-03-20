Reinildo Injury: Option for play

Reinildo (knee) is fit for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Regis Le Bris.

Reinildo will return from nearly a month-long absence on Sunday, with the defender cleared for play after a knee injury. This will give the club back their starting left-back, a huge addition with multiple other absences in the defense. He should return to the starting XI almost immediately, with Trai Hume or Dennis Cirkin possible options at left-back if Reinildo is not fit enough for the start immediately.