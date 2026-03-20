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Reinildo Injury: Option for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Reinildo (knee) is fit for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Regis Le Bris.

Reinildo will return from nearly a month-long absence on Sunday, with the defender cleared for play after a knee injury. This will give the club back their starting left-back, a huge addition with multiple other absences in the defense. He should return to the starting XI almost immediately, with Trai Hume or Dennis Cirkin possible options at left-back if Reinildo is not fit enough for the start immediately.

Reinildo
Sunderland
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