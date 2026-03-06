Reinildo Injury: Returns to grass

Reinildo (knee) is back on grass this week and could be an option around the Brighton or Newcastle match, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "Rei should run on the grass this weekend, which is good as well. He's so close to being back with the squad. Everything is going well. He is in the bracket to be available around Brighton or Newcastle."

Reinildo is one of a few players to take the field to run this week, with the defender seeing some improvements. This leaves him not far from a return as he eyes to be an option ahead of the international break, with chances to return against Brighton and Newcastle before then. This would give the club back their starting left-back, a huge boost as they train to maintain their solid first season back in the Premier League.