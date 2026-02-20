Reinildo Injury: Set to miss four weeks

Reinildo is out for the next four weeks due to a knee injury, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "Reinildo will be out for around four weeks with a knee injury. Hopefully, he will return after the Brighton game. He felt something in his knee during the Liverpool game. The second diagnosis was more positive."

Reinildo is hitting the sidelines for what looks like a month after a knee injury against Liverpool, missing decent time but still avoiding a major injury. The club expects him to return sometime in March, eyeing a return to face Brighton on March 14. Trai Hume is a likely replacement for Reilildo while he recovers, forcing Nordi Mukiele to start at right-back.