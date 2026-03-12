Reinildo Injury: Still out Saturday

Reinildo (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brighton as he is not yet fit enough to feature, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "This weekend will come too soon for Roefs, Mukiele and Reinildo..."

Reinildo remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Brighton due to a knee injury. The left-back is nearing a return and is hopeful of being back for next week's match against Newcastle United. Trai Hume is expected to continue starting in his place in the meantime.