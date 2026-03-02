Reiss Nelson Injury: Dealing with calf problem

Nelson missed Saturday's clash against Burnley due to a calf problem but is expected to resume full team training in the coming days, the club announced.

Nelson missed Saturday's clash against the Clarets due to a calf issue that ruled him out of the match. The attacking midfielder is expected to return to full team training in the coming days and is therefore a doubt for Tuesday's clash against Bournemouth. That said, he likely remains a depth piece for the Bees after going unused in each of his last four appearances on the bench, therefore a potential absence from him won't impact the starting XI.