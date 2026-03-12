Reiss Nelson headshot

Reiss Nelson Injury: Late call to face Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Nelson (calf) will be a late call for Monday's game against Wolverhampton, according to manager Keith Andrews. "[Reiss] Nelson is going to be part of the [training] group tomorrow. It'll be similar to last week: we'll see how it goes and then make a decision on his involvement."

Nelson didn't play in the FA Cup loss to West Ham United on Monday, and a late call on his availability will be made for Monday's matchup. Even if he's available, Nelson won't be much of a factor in most fantasy formats.

Reiss Nelson
Brentford
