Reiss Nelson Injury: Season in doubt

Nelson (hamstring) could be out for the remainder of the season, according to manager Marco Silva. "He got surgery there, and could be out until the end of the season. I don't want to give a timescale that is 100% sure, but it could be out until the end of the season, unfortunately for him, and for us.

Nelson struggled with a hamstring injury for the first half of the season, and then suffered this injury in the other hamstring. It's an awful turn for the attacker, who's now in doubt to even return this season. Nelson has made 11 appearances (five starts) scoring and assisting once while on loan with Fulham.