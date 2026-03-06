Reiss Nelson Injury: Uncertain for Monday
Nelson (calf) is uncertain to be available for Monday's FA Cup match against West Ham United, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Reiss will hopefully be involved, but we're not entirely sure yet."
Nelson has missed the last two games due to a calf injury, but he hasn't seen minutes since he started in the FA Cup against Sheffield Wednesday on Jan. 10. Even if the winger is fit enough to see action Monday, he'll likely to be on the bench against a Premier League opponent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reiss Nelson See More
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2623 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW17 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider78 days ago
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes161 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season227 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season228 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reiss Nelson See More