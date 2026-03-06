Reiss Nelson Injury: Uncertain for Monday

Nelson (calf) is uncertain to be available for Monday's FA Cup match against West Ham United, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Reiss will hopefully be involved, but we're not entirely sure yet."

Nelson has missed the last two games due to a calf injury, but he hasn't seen minutes since he started in the FA Cup against Sheffield Wednesday on Jan. 10. Even if the winger is fit enough to see action Monday, he'll likely to be on the bench against a Premier League opponent.