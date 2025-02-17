Fantasy Soccer
Reiss Nelson headshot

Reiss Nelson Injury: Undergoes hamstring surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Nelson underwent surgery on his hamstring and may be out the rest of the season.

Nelson returned from injury on one hamstring and then went down with a new injury on his other, this one turning into surgery. Already out since the beginning of December, this could point to the end of the season for Nelson. It's a brutal situation as he was finally starting to get starts on loan prior to the first injury, and he'll now face a long road back following surgery.

