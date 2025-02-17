Reiss Nelson Injury: Undergoes hamstring surgery
Nelson underwent surgery on his hamstring and may be out the rest of the season.
Nelson returned from injury on one hamstring and then went down with a new injury on his other, this one turning into surgery. Already out since the beginning of December, this could point to the end of the season for Nelson. It's a brutal situation as he was finally starting to get starts on loan prior to the first injury, and he'll now face a long road back following surgery.
