Reiss Nelson News: Assist from bench

Nelson assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

Nelson only appeared off the bench for 17 minutes Monday, but did well with his little time on the field, finding Mathias Jensen in the 87th minute for a goal and assist. This does come as the attackers' first goal contribution of the season, taking five shots and two chances created to reach that mark. However, he is yet to start a match, with all nine appearances from the bench.