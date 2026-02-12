Reiss Nelson headshot

Reiss Nelson News: Available again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Nelson is an option for upcoming games after being loan locked during Thursday's clash with Arsenal.

Nelson has made just seven appearances considering EPL and FA Cup action in the current campaign, and it remains to be seen if he'll play a bigger role in the remaining fixtures. In any case, he'll be back in contention with Kevin Schade, Dango Ouattara and Keane Lewis-Potter on the wings going forward.

Reiss Nelson
Brentford
