Reiss Nelson News: Available again
Nelson is an option for upcoming games after being loan locked during Thursday's clash with Arsenal.
Nelson has made just seven appearances considering EPL and FA Cup action in the current campaign, and it remains to be seen if he'll play a bigger role in the remaining fixtures. In any case, he'll be back in contention with Kevin Schade, Dango Ouattara and Keane Lewis-Potter on the wings going forward.
