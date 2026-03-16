Reiss Nelson News: Fit for bench
Nelson (calf) is on the bench for Monday's match against Wolves.
Nelson is back in the squad Monday after passing some testing, as the attacker entered the game as a late call. He hopes to see some time after his last appearance was on Jan. 10, going unused in between injuries since then. However, he has yet to start in his six appearances this season, also yet to earn a goal contribution in his minimal 50 minutes of play.
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