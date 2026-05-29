Reiss Nelson News: Returns to Arsenal after loan spell

Nelson has returned to Arsenal following the conclusion of his season-long loan at Brentford, the club announced.

Nelson made 14 appearances across all competitions during his time in west London, scoring in October's 5-0 Carabao Cup victory against Grimsby Town and assisting once off bench in the Premier League. Director of football Phil Giles acknowledged Nelson would have preferred more Premier League minutes but praised his positivity, attitude and experience around the training ground and matchdays, noting he leaves the club in better physical shape than when he arrived having not played significant minutes since December 2024 while on loan at Fulham prior to joining Brentford.