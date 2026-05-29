Relebohile Mofokeng News: Creative talent for South Africa

Mofokeng is expected to play a major role as part of South Africa's roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Mofokeng has rapidly developed into one of the squad's most exciting young attacking options since making his senior international debut in 2024, even though he's still looking for his first goal or assist after 12 outings across all national team competitions. The young playmaker is capable of operating both on the left wing and as an attacking midfielder, giving the coaching staff valuable tactical flexibility in advanced areas. In addition to his creativity in open play, he also appears likely to handle a share of corners and free kicks. During the 2025/26 Africa Cup of Nations, Mofokeng provided a spark in a pair of contests and finished with a team-high average of 3.0 chances created per game.