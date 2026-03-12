Remi Himbert Injury: Leaves with injury against Celta

Himbert was forced off with an undisclosed issue during Thursday's UEFA Europa League draw against Celta Vigo.

Himbert lasted just three minutes on the field after replacing Nicolas Tagliafico during the second half of Thursday's match, suggesting he's dealing with a considerable issue. The forward will consequently be a big doubt heading into the weekend's league clash with Le Havre, where his work could be covered by Abner Vinicius on the left wing.