Remi Himbert Injury: Six to eight weeks sidelined

Himbert (ankle) will miss six to eight weeks due to injury, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres.

Himbert suffered a serious ankle injury in Thursday's clash against Celta Vigo and is expected to miss six to eight weeks while recovering. This is a major blow for the Gones as the young forward was in the middle of a breakout campaign and had recently locked down several starts with the senior squad. His absence should open the door for Abner Vinicius and Noah Nartey to take on bigger roles in the front line until Malick Fofana (ankle) and Afonso Moreira (hamstring) make their returns from injury.