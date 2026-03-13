Remi Himbert Injury: Suffers significant ankle injury

Himbert was forced off a few minutes after getting on the pitch during Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw against Celta Vigo due to a significant ankle injury, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Olympique et Lyonnais. "I've been with Remi and the doctor now. I think something's wrong with him. We'll wait until we get to Lyon and do some tests. But I don't think it's good."

Himbert is expected to spend some time on the sidelines after suffering a significant ankle injury just minutes after entering the match in Thursday's Europa League draw against Celta Vigo. The young forward, who recently signed a contract extension with Lyon following several strong performances with the first team, will undergo additional scans in Lyon to determine the full extent of the injury. This is a tough break for the Gones since he was lining up for a solid role in the attacking rotation, and his absence will likely force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Abner Vinicius a strong candidate to operate on the left wing until the injured players make their return.