Remi Himbert Injury: Trains with team Tuesday

Himbert (ankle) has returned to full team training Tuesday and is targeting a comeback for Sunday's clash against Rennes, the club posted.

Himbert had been sidelined for almost seven weeks after suffering a serious ankle injury during the Europa League clash against Celta Vigo in mid-March, making his return to collective sessions right on schedule. The young forward had been in the middle of a breakout campaign before the injury struck, having locked down several starts with the senior squad, and his comeback gives coach Paulo Fonseca another attacking option to call upon as Lyon push through the final fixtures of the season. The club will assess how he responds over the coming days before making a call on his involvement for Sunday.