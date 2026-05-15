Remi Himbert News: Cleared for season finale

Himbert (ankle) has been declared available for Sunday's season finale against Lens, according to coach Paulo Fonseca. "Remi is available."

Himbert had been working his way back from the serious ankle injury he suffered during the Europa League clash against Celta Vigo in mid-March, making his clearance for the final fixture of the season a welcome development for Lyon. The young forward had been in the middle of a breakout campaign before the injury struck and his availability gives coach Fonseca another attacking option to call upon as the Gones push for a positive ending to what has been a significant season.