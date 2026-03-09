Remi Himbert News: Leads game in shots

Himbert had six shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Paris FC.

Himbert would see an impressive six shots Sunday, but a bit less impressive, he would fail to hit the target on a single shot, going without a goal. This comes in his first start with the club, seeing some good chances but needing to be more clinical. He has scored once this season, coming in their last outing, with 10 shots in the past two games.