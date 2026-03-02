Remi Himbert News: Scores first Ligue 1 goal

Himbert scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Marseille.

Himbert checked in at the hour mark and instantly injected Lyon with pace and vertical juice in transition. He fired the visitors back in front in the 76th minute, capping a quick counter after Endrick slipped him into open grass, and he kept pushing late by drawing fouls and getting on the end of a cross in the 88th minute but failed to hit the target. The young Gone ripped off four shots and netted his first Ligue 1 goal, standing out as one of the lone bright spots in Lyon's loss in the Olympico.