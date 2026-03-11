Remi Himbert News: Signs first pro contract

Himbert signed his first professional contract with Lyon until 2028, the club announced.

Himbert joined Lyon's academy in 2023 after developing with Saint-Avold, the Nancy youth center and US Thionville. He made his Ligue 1 debut against Brest in January after participating in preseason with the first team and later scored his first Europa League goal against PAOK during his first start. The forward has already made 10 senior appearances with two goals and three assists and has also represented France at youth level including the U17 Euro and U17 World Cup.