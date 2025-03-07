Remko Pasveer Injury: Replaced due to injury

Pasveer suffered a groin injury in Thursday's loss to Eintracht Frankfurt and was removed from the contest early in the first half.

The 41-year-old keeper made two saves before being replaced by Jay Gorter in the 24th minute. The team reported the veteran goalkeeper underwent additional scanning and is expected to be out several weeks. That would leave his availability for next Thursday's Europa League contest against Frankfurt in question, and possibly could extend even further.