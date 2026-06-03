Remo Freuler headshot

Remo Freuler News: Core piece of Swiss midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Freuler has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad as one of the key figures in coach Murat Yakin's midfield, arriving at the tournament after another dependable season that underlined his importance to the national team's engine room.

Freuler contributed one goal and two assists while recording an impressive 80 tackles and 35 interceptions across 39 appearances in all competitions this season, cementing his reputation as one of the most tenacious and reliable defensive midfielders in European football. His ability to win the ball, shield the backline and quickly recycle possession makes him the ideal foundation from which Switzerland can build their attacking play, while his experience in major tournaments gives him the composure to perform consistently under pressure. Freuler is the defensive anchor of Switzerland's midfield and one of the first names on coach Murat Yakin's teamsheet. His partnership with Granit Xhaka provides the Swiss with a balanced double pivot that combines tireless defensive work with quality in possession, making it one of the more complete midfield pairings at the tournament.

Remo Freuler
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Remo Freuler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Remo Freuler See More
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage
SOC
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
44 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 10, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023