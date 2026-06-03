Remo Freuler News: Core piece of Swiss midfield
Freuler has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad as one of the key figures in coach Murat Yakin's midfield, arriving at the tournament after another dependable season that underlined his importance to the national team's engine room.
Freuler contributed one goal and two assists while recording an impressive 80 tackles and 35 interceptions across 39 appearances in all competitions this season, cementing his reputation as one of the most tenacious and reliable defensive midfielders in European football. His ability to win the ball, shield the backline and quickly recycle possession makes him the ideal foundation from which Switzerland can build their attacking play, while his experience in major tournaments gives him the composure to perform consistently under pressure. Freuler is the defensive anchor of Switzerland's midfield and one of the first names on coach Murat Yakin's teamsheet. His partnership with Granit Xhaka provides the Swiss with a balanced double pivot that combines tireless defensive work with quality in possession, making it one of the more complete midfield pairings at the tournament.
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