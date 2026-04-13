Remo Freuler News: Finds the target in Lecce match
Freuler scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two interceptions and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.
Freuler bagged his first goal of the season by punching it in with a header after Riccardo Orsolini hit the crossbar while trying to loft it over the goalie. He has notched at least one interception in four straight displays, totaling five and adding four crosses (one accurate), three shots (one on target) and six clearances over that span. Instead, he snapped a three-match streak with at least one tackle in this one.
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