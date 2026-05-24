Remo Freuler headshot

Remo Freuler News: Nice two-way showing versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Freuler had two shots (zero on goal), three interceptions and two chances created and won one tackle in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan.

Freuler ventured forward a little more than usual in the season finale, matching his season high in attempts. He recorded one or more interceptions in the last three tilts, totaling eight. He was again a stalwart this campaign, scoring once, assisting twice and posting 81 tackles, 46 clearances and 26 key passes in 39 appearances.

Remo Freuler
Bologna
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