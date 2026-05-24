Remo Freuler News: Nice two-way showing versus Inter
Freuler had two shots (zero on goal), three interceptions and two chances created and won one tackle in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan.
Freuler ventured forward a little more than usual in the season finale, matching his season high in attempts. He recorded one or more interceptions in the last three tilts, totaling eight. He was again a stalwart this campaign, scoring once, assisting twice and posting 81 tackles, 46 clearances and 26 key passes in 39 appearances.
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