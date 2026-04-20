Remo Freuler News: Posts four tackles versus Juventus
Freuler had four tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Juventus.
Freuler worked hard as usual, but it didn't suffice to limit Juventus. He has recorded at least one interception in six consecutive appearances, piling up 10, scoring once and adding 10 tackles (five won), three shots (two on target) and four crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third straight match with two clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Remo Freuler See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1August 10, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 23, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34April 27, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Remo Freuler See More