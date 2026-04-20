Remo Freuler News: Posts four tackles versus Juventus

Freuler had four tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Juventus.

Freuler worked hard as usual, but it didn't suffice to limit Juventus. He has recorded at least one interception in six consecutive appearances, piling up 10, scoring once and adding 10 tackles (five won), three shots (two on target) and four crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third straight match with two clearances.